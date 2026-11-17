‘GTA 6’ Download Size Revealed: How Much Storage Do You Need on PS5 & Xbox?

Credit: YouTube: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto VI is almost here, but players might need to clear some serious storage space before they can start exploring Vice City!

The highly anticipated game from Rockstar Games officially launches Thursday (November 19) on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, more than 13 years after the release of Grand Theft Auto V.

With the launch just two days away, fans are wondering how big the download will be, whether the file size differs between PlayStation and Xbox, and how to get everything installed before release day.

Rockstar has confirmed the game’s official storage requirements, and digital preloading is already available on both platforms.

Here’s everything you need to know about the GTA 6 download size and how to prepare your console.

How Many GB Is GTA 6 on PS5 & Xbox?

According to Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto VI requires up to 212 GB of available storage, depending on the console.

That’s the official storage requirement for the game, which launches on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

PlayStation has specifically advised PS5 owners to clear a minimum of 212 GB before downloading the game.

Some reported download sizes are slightly smaller than that figure. However, the amount of data transferred during a download isn’t necessarily identical to the storage space required for installation.

Rockstar has not published a separate official final download-size figure for every console model.

Players should also keep in mind that future updates could require additional storage space.

Can You Preload GTA 6 Before November 19?

Yes! Players who preordered a digital copy of GTA 6 can already download the game.

According to Rockstar’s official preload FAQ, preloading began Tuesday, November 10, on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

On PS5, downloads became available at midnight local time. On Xbox, preloading began worldwide at 12 a.m. GMT.

Players can start the download from their console’s game library or digital store after purchasing the game.

However, downloading GTA 6 early doesn’t mean you can begin playing immediately. The game remains locked until its official November 19 release.

What If You Don’t Have Enough Storage for ‘GTA 6’?

If your console doesn’t have enough available space, you’ll need to free up storage or use a compatible storage expansion.

On PS5, players can check their available space through the console’s Storage settings. Deleting games they no longer play or moving compatible games to another storage device can help make room.

PS5 owners can also expand their console’s usable storage with a compatible internal M.2 SSD.

Xbox Series X|S owners can manage their installed games through the console’s storage settings and use compatible expansion storage when necessary.

Because GTA 6 is a current-generation game, players should make sure their chosen storage device supports playing Xbox Series X|S or PS5 games, rather than assuming any external USB drive will work.

With the November 19 launch approaching, downloading the game ahead of time could help players avoid a lengthy installation process on release day.

Find out exactly what time GTA 6 unlocks and whether the new game will have online multiplayer at launch.

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