‘GTA 6’ Price & Editions Explained: How Much Does ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Cost on PS5 & Xbox?

Credit: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto VI is almost here, and fans are wondering how much they’ll have to spend to play the highly anticipated game!

The latest installment in the Rockstar Games franchise officially launches Thursday (November 19) on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, more than 13 years after the release of Grand Theft Auto V.

With the release just two days away, players have two editions to choose from, including a more expensive version with exclusive vehicles, weapons, clothing and other in-game content.

Rockstar has also confirmed several bonuses for players who purchase the game ahead of its launch, along with an important detail about the physical edition.

So how much does GTA 6 actually cost, and is the Ultimate Edition worth the extra money?

Here’s everything you need to know about the prices, editions and preorder bonuses.

How Much Does GTA 6 Cost on PS5 & Xbox?

According to Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, Grand Theft Auto VI is available in two editions at the following U.S. prices:

– Standard Edition: $79.99

– Ultimate Edition: $99.99

The prices apply to both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The Standard Edition includes the complete base game, following Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos as they navigate a criminal conspiracy across the fictional state of Leonida.

The Ultimate Edition costs an additional $20 and includes exclusive in-game content.

Both versions are available for digital purchase, while the physical edition is only available in the Standard Edition.

What’s Included in the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition?

The $99.99 Ultimate Edition includes the base game along with a collection of exclusive vehicles, weapons, customization options and additional locations.

According to Rockstar’s official edition breakdown, some of the bonuses include the ’95 Grotti Cheetah sports car, Hawk and Little Morgan revolvers, exclusive outfits and hairstyles, and special vehicle customization options.

Players will also get access to several in-game businesses, including Rideout Customs, Sara’s Unisex Salon and the Stock 305 clothing store.

The extra content is distributed throughout Jason and Lucia’s story, with additional items becoming available as players progress through the game.

If you’re unsure which edition to buy, there’s some good news: Rockstar has confirmed that Standard Edition owners can purchase the Ultimate Edition Upgrade separately later.

That means players don’t need to spend the additional $20 upfront to begin playing.

What Are the GTA 6 Preorder Bonuses?

Players who preorder GTA 6 or purchase it before November 20 will receive the Vintage Vice City Pack.

The bonus collection includes a ’55 Vapid Stanier Sedan and Garage, additional outfits and hairstyles, and an exclusive weapon pattern.

Players who purchase a digital edition during the promotional period are also eligible for one month of GTA+ at no additional cost.

However, GTA+ is a subscription service that automatically renews at its regular monthly price unless canceled.

The membership provides benefits for the existing GTA Online experience and access to eligible titles in the GTA+ Games Library. It does not mean a new GTA 6 multiplayer mode will be available at launch.

There’s also an important detail for fans planning to purchase a physical copy.

Although Rockstar is selling a boxed version of GTA 6, there is no game disc inside. Instead, the box contains a code to download the game digitally.

Players can preorder either edition through the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store or Rockstar’s official website.

Digital preloading is already available, allowing players to download the game before its November 19 release.

Find out how much storage space GTA 6 requires and whether the game will have online multiplayer at launch.

Posted To:Extra Grand Theft Auto Grand Theft Auto 6 Grand Theft Auto Vi Gta 6 Playstation Rockstar Games Take-two Interactive Video Games xbox