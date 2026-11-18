Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean & Wife Rochelle Are Reportedly Back Together Nearly 3 Years After Announcing Split

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AJ McLean and his wife, Rochelle McLean, are reportedly back together nearly three years after announcing plans to end their marriage.

“They are back together,” a source told Page Six on Wednesday (November 18). “It’s been a while!”

The outlet didn’t give a date for the reconciliation, but the 48-year-old Backstreet Boys singer spoke about where things stood with Rochelle as recently as last fall.

What did AJ McLean say about getting back together with Rochelle?

“We’re not fully back together, but we are, hands-down, the best we’ve ever been,” AJ told Us Weekly in November 2025, just weeks before their 14th wedding anniversary.

At the time, AJ said he and Rochelle were still figuring out what came next for them as a couple.

The two married in December 2011 and share two daughters, Elliott, 13, and Lyric, 9. When they first announced their separation in March 2023, they described it as temporary and said they hoped to get back together. On New Year’s Day 2024, they released a joint statement saying they had decided to end their marriage.

Since then, Rochelle and the girls have been there for some big moments in AJ‘s career. In July 2025, all three were in the audience when the Backstreet Boys opened their Into the Millennium residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, per Page Six.

The family also attended the premiere of Michael together this past April.

More recently, Rochelle cheered AJ on after the opening night of his solo tour, Alexander James: The Better Man Tour.

“I’m so happy for you! Congratulations on the opening night of your Better Man Tour. You were incredible tonight. You deserve all the wonderful things coming your way @aj_mclean love you,” she wrote just a few weeks ago in a post with AJ on her Instagram.

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