Glenn Close Reveals How Her Face Was Pulled Tight for ‘Hunger Games’ Transformation, Jokes About Getting a Facelift

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Glenn Close is revealing the surprising process behind her dramatic transformation for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping!

The 79-year-old actress is nearly unrecognizable as Drusilla Sickle in the upcoming prequel, sporting an orange bob, exaggerated facial features and an unusually tight appearance.

Ahead of the movie’s theatrical release on Friday (November 20), Glenn is opening up about how the filmmakers achieved the look, including the unusual technique used to pull her face back during filming.

And the process was so elaborate that she joked about getting a facelift included in her contract!

How Did Glenn Close Transform Into Drusilla Sickle?

Speaking with People at the movie’s New York City premiere on Monday (November 16), Glenn explained that her transformation began with an idea for the character’s mouth.

She experimented with stretching her mouth as far as she could from side to side before sharing the idea with director Francis Lawrence.

The actress also wanted Drusilla to have exaggerated teeth and an unusual nose.

To achieve the effect, the makeup team used surgical tape to pull her nose into position, then covered the tape with a prosthetic nose.

But one of the most surprising elements involved the way they tightened her face.

Glenn explained that strings were attached to her wig cap and tightened to pull back her skin. The crew would loosen the strings during lunch breaks before tightening everything again when she returned to filming.

“They’d string me up again,” she recalled.

The actress joked that the process should have come with an additional benefit.

“So, I always thought that I should have had a facelift in my contract,” she joked.

How Long Did Glenn Close’s Hunger Games Makeup Take?

During an appearance on NBC’s Today on Wednesday (November 18), Glenn also revealed that her full character makeup took approximately three and a half hours each day she filmed in the complete look.

The transformation helped bring Drusilla Sickle, the District 12 tribute escort, to life.

Drusilla is the predecessor to Effie Trinket, who is played by Elle Fanning in the prequel.

Francis previously revealed that Glenn‘s team had actually approached the filmmakers about her interest in joining the project.

The director said they collaborated on developing Drusilla’s appearance and personality, exchanging references, drawings and voice recordings as they worked on the character.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters Friday (November 20).

Check out photos of Glenn and the rest of the cast at the movie’s New York premiere.

Posted To:Elle Fanning Francis Lawrence Glenn Close Movies The Hunger Games The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping