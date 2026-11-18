Rob Gronkowski & Julian Edelman Question Sam Hartman’s Decision to Do ‘The Bachelor’

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Former NFL stars Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman are questioning Sam Hartman‘s decision to become the next Bachelor.

If you don’t know, the 27-year-old Washington Commanders practice squad quarterback was announced as the new lead for the ABC series last week. It will begin filming after the Commanders’ season is over.

Normally, during the NFL season, the players are generally expected to be focused on football.

“Did I see him on Good Morning America promoting this? Like, we’re promoting in the middle of a season? What are we doing?” Julian said on The Gronk & Jules Show.

Rob shared, “If you were on the current roster and you accepted this, you deserve a slap in the face. Like, if I was the organization, your priorities aren’t straight, obviously. Like, I would just let you go right on the spot if it was the current roster.”

After Gronk learned that Sam is actually on the Commanders’ practice squad, he thought it’s probably alright. “We’re playing with fumes, but I would let it go. But current squad? Yeah, you’re out, because you’re not showing that you’re all in. In the NFL, you’ve gotta be all in,” he added.

Gronk also added that if he was named The Bachelor during his time with the Patriots, “Bill [Belichick] would’ve released him by the time he even got back in the locker room.”

By the way, players on the active roster are eligible to compete on game day, whereas players on the practice squad only participate in team practices unless called up to fill an open spot.

Posted To:Julian Edelman Rob Gronkowski Sam Hartman The Bachelor