Lea Michele Announces New Album & Live Shows!

Wed, 04 January 2017 at 1:29 pm

Lea Michele just shared an exciting announcement about her music career!

The 30-year-old entertainer took to her Instagram to reveal that her new album is coming soon.

“2017 is off to an amazing start! Excited to announce my new album will be released soon,” she wrote.

Lea added some more fun news for fans, writing, “Another New Years surprise…There will be limited live shows coming sooner than you think! Stay tuned!”

Lea revealed that her album was almost completed last summer so we’re glad we’re going to finally be able to hear it!

Photos: WENN
