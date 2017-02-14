Top Stories
Tue, 14 February 2017 at 11:54 pm

Joe Jonas Holds Hands with Sophie Turner on Valentine's Day!

Joe Jonas Holds Hands with Sophie Turner on Valentine's Day!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner hold hands while going for a Valentine’s Day morning hike on Tuesday (February 14) in Studio City, Calif.

The cute couple got in a workout before spending the rest of the holiday for lovers by each other’s side!

Joe was seen with his new short haircut while Sophie held a bag of candy.

Joe took to Instagram that day to share a photo of a Valentine’s card that featured his face with the line, “We’ll need more than just a toothbrush tonight,” referencing DNCE‘s song “Toothbrush.”

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

15+ pictures inside of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner on a hike…

