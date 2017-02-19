Miles Teller Celebrates 30th Birthday With His Famous Friends!

It looks like Miles Teller had a lot of fun for his big birthday this weekend.

The War Dogs star turned 30 years old and celebrated with friends and family at the private residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO Absolut Elyx, on Saturday evening (February 18) in Los Angeles, California.

Miles longtime girlfriend Keleigh Sperry was there, as were some of his famous friends – Nina Dobrev, Chase Crawford (with girlfriend Rebecca Rittenhouse), Jessica Szohr, and Emile Hirsch.

At one point, Miles got behind the bar and started making Elyx Martinis.

Keleigh made a special video featuring birthday shout-outs from Miles‘ parents, as well as his former-costars Zoe Kravitz and Michael B. Jordon.

Miles then gave a speech thanking everyone for coming and blew out the candles on his yummy Hansen’s cake.

