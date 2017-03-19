Is Khloe Kardashian Engaged to Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian is fueling engagement rumors by sporting a huge ring on THAT finger.

The 32-year-old reality star stepped out with the diamond sparkler while at dinner at Ruth’s Chris Steak House with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Saturday night (March 18) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Earlier in the night, Khloe showed off the possible engagement ring while sitting courtside at Tristans Cleveland Cavaliers game against the LA Clippers.

The rumors have yet to be confirmed or denied at this point.

