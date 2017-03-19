Top Stories
Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Sun, 19 March 2017 at 11:06 am

Is Khloe Kardashian Engaged to Tristan Thompson?

Is Khloe Kardashian Engaged to Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian is fueling engagement rumors by sporting a huge ring on THAT finger.

The 32-year-old reality star stepped out with the diamond sparkler while at dinner at Ruth’s Chris Steak House with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Saturday night (March 18) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khloe Kardashian

Earlier in the night, Khloe showed off the possible engagement ring while sitting courtside at Tristans Cleveland Cavaliers game against the LA Clippers.

The rumors have yet to be confirmed or denied at this point.

See more photos of Khloe‘s diamond ring in the photos below!
Just Jared on Facebook
khloe kardashian supports boyfriend tristan thompson at game against la clippers 01
khloe kardashian supports boyfriend tristan thompson at game against la clippers 02
khloe kardashian supports boyfriend tristan thompson at game against la clippers 03
khloe kardashian supports boyfriend tristan thompson at game against la clippers 04
khloe kardashian supports boyfriend tristan thompson at game against la clippers 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Engaged, Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Caitlyn Jenner joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? - TMZ
  • Demi Lovato is not engaged - Gossip Cop
  • Jake Miller helps Simone Biles get her first tattoo- Just Jared Jr
  • Mariah Carey spent St. Patrick's Day with her twins and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka - Wetpaint
  • The Weeknd bought out an entire theater for movie date with Selena Gomez - Lainey Gossip
  • Spider-Man villain spinoff movie Venom gets a release date! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here