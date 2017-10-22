Top Stories
Sun, 22 October 2017 at 2:17 am

DJ Khaled Celebrate Son Asahd's First Birthday with Epic Party!

DJ Khaled and longtime love Nicole Tuck are celebrating their son Asahd‘s first birthday!

The 41-year-old DJ celebrated his son’s birthday with a huge party hosted by Tot Living by Haute Living on Saturday (October 21) in Miami, Florida.

DJ Khaled and Asahd both looked suave in a matching powder blue outfits for the event which included tons of friends and family.

Joining the festivities was DJ Khaled‘s close pal Sean “Diddy” Combs who presented Asahd with a cake and led the partygoers in singing “Happy Birthday.”

