DJ Khaled Celebrate Son Asahd's First Birthday with Epic Party!

DJ Khaled and longtime love Nicole Tuck are celebrating their son Asahd‘s first birthday!

The 41-year-old DJ celebrated his son’s birthday with a huge party hosted by Tot Living by Haute Living on Saturday (October 21) in Miami, Florida.

DJ Khaled and Asahd both looked suave in a matching powder blue outfits for the event which included tons of friends and family.

Joining the festivities was DJ Khaled‘s close pal Sean “Diddy” Combs who presented Asahd with a cake and led the partygoers in singing “Happy Birthday.”

