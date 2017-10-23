Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica & Jerry Seinfeld Get Spooky at Good+ Foundation Halloween Bash!

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld are having a spook-tacular time with Gwyneth Paltrow and more of their famous friends!

The couple was joined by LA-based families for the Good+ Foundation’s 2nd Annual Halloween Bash at The Culver Studios on Sunday (October 22) in Culver City, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jerry Seinfeld

“The Halloween Bash is always one of our favorite days of the year because it allows families to spend a fun afternoon together while supporting our work to provide for families here in Los Angeles,” said Jessica, who founded the Good+ Foundation.

Guests included Ike Barinholtz and Erica Hanson, Jordana Brewster & Andrew Form, Lisa Ling, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr., Marsai Martin, Sarah Jane Morris, Raegan Revord, Aubrey Anderson Emmons, Albert Tsai, Alyvia Alyn Lind and Ilaria Urbinati.

The event, which featured activity booths, games and delicious treats, raised nearly $300,000 to benefit the foundation’s work to lift families out of poverty in the Los Angeles area.