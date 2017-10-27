Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Are Married, Kris Jenner Officiates Ceremony!

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham have tied the knot!

The 29-year-old Arrow actor and the Four Seasons artistic director, 46, said “I Do” in front of 120 guests at a star-studded ceremony held on Friday night (October 27) at a hotel in Palm Springs, Calif., People reports.

The ceremony was officiated by their good friend Kris Jenner.

Guests included Sofia Vergara, her husband Joe Manganiello, Melanie Griffith, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lisa Rinna, Chelsea Clinton, Dylan O’Brien, Emily Rickards, Billie Lourd, and Cheyenne Jackson.

The dress code was black and white, and guests enjoyed a cocktail hour before the ceremony and a dance party afterward.

“It’s just amazing when you find someone who kind of teaches you to love yourself more,” Colton told the outlet. “The really great thing about being with Jeff is that since we got together my relationships with my friends have gotten better, my family relationships have gotten better. When you learn to really love someone, it’s completely life-changing. Now we have this beautiful life together and this epic journey ahead.”

“If you can imagine Cher meets a Guns ‘N Roses video and that’s the theme of the wedding,” Jeff added. “But more than the flowers and decorations, it’s really about everyone coming together and everyone you love being with in the same room. That was the most important thing for us.”

Congrats to the newlyweds!