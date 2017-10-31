Top Stories
Tue, 31 October 2017 at 3:11 am

Angelina Jolie Stops For Ice Cream While Halloween Shopping!

Angelina Jolie grabbed a sweet treat while doing some shopping!

The 42-year-old actress was spotted while Halloween shopping on Monday afternoon (October 20) in Los Angeles.

Angelina kept it simple in a chic black dress paired with knee-high boots and a gray shawl.

During the trip, Angelina made a stop at Baskin Robbins for an ice cream cone that she ate while continuing to shop.

One of her assistants was seen carrying a bag of Halloween costumes while she exited a store.

It looks like Angelina‘s family will be well prepared for the spooky holiday!
Photos: Backgrid
