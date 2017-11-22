Top Stories
Who Won 'Dancing With the Stars'? Season 25 Winner Revealed!

Nick Carter Accused of Rape by Former Singer Melissa Schuman

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with John Legend!

Wed, 22 November 2017 at 9:55 am

Jennifer Lawrence & Darren Aronofsky Split After a Year of Dating

Jennifer Lawrence has split from her boyfriend of one year, director Darren Aronofsky, a source confirms to JustJared.com.

The 27-year-old actress and the 48-year-old filmmaker met and fell in love while working on their 2017 movie mother!, which was one of the most polarizing films of the year.

The couple broke up last month, but it was amicable and “they remain friends,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

Jennifer and Darren were both at the Governors Awards a week and a half ago, where they sat together as they are still friendly. While they were relatively private about their relationship, they made several appearances together over the last few months to promote their movie.
