Colin O'Donoghue & Andrew J West Film 'OUAT' in Vancouver

Colin O’Donoghue is all smiles as he takes a break in between scenes of Once Upon a Time on Wednesday afternoon (December 13) in Vancouver, Canada.

The 36-year-old actor – who plays Captain Hook on the show – looked cool in a leather jacket as he filmed a few scenes in an alleyway.

Colin was joined on set for the day by his co-stars Andrew J. West and Rose Reynolds.

Rose is a playing new characters on season 7 of the hit show Alice and her evil counterpart Tilly.

Once Upon a Time airs on ABC on Friday nights at 8/7c.