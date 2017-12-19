Vanessa Hudgens Denies Rumors That She's Engaged

Nope, Vanessa Hudgens is not engaged to her longtime boyfriend Austin Butler, despite some reports suggesting she is.

The rumors started after the 29-year-old actress posted a photo of herself on social media in which she is wearing a diamond ring on that special finger.

Vanessa took to Twitter to explain how she’s not engaged and she also talked about why she wore the ring.

“Guysssss. I’m not engaged! I posted a pic. Not to show off my ring that I happened to throw on that finger after a long day of filming but to show off my haircut Lol 🤦🏻‍♀️💁🏻,” Vanessa captioned the below photo.

Vanessa and Austin have been dating since 2011!