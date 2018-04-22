Top Stories
Sun, 22 April 2018 at 5:00 am

Ewan McGregor Brings Daughter Clara to 'Zoe' Premiere!

Ewan McGregor Brings Daughter Clara to 'Zoe' Premiere!

Ewan McGregor and daughter Clara hit the red carpet at the premiere of his new movie Zoe on Saturday (April 21) at the BMCC Tribeca PAC in New York City.

The 47-year-old actor kept things cool in a black jacket and gray jeans while his 22-year-old daughter looked pretty in a blush-colored dress for the premiere held during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival.

Also joining Ewan at the premiere was his co-star Lea Seydoux and director Drake Doremus.

Zoe is about “a forbidden love story between an android, Zoe (Lea), and her divorced colleague, Cole (Ewan), at a high-tech research facility specializing in perfecting a computerized system that pairs humans with their ideal match — which also includes a pool of robotic life forms known as ‘synthetics,’” EW reports.

