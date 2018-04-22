Top Stories
Sun, 22 April 2018 at 5:36 pm

Shailene Woodley & Zoe Kravitz Film Scenes on the Beach for 'Big Little Lies' Season 2!

Shailene Woodley & Zoe Kravitz Film Scenes on the Beach for 'Big Little Lies' Season 2!

Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz are hard at work on the set of Big Little Lies Season 2!

The two actresses were seen filming some chilly scenes at the beach on Saturday (April 21) on the set in Sausalito, Calif.

Between takes, Shailene was even seen doing some handstands while taking a break! She looked happy doing the fun acrobatics while on a ten minute break from filming on the set.

Big Little Lies is set to return sometime in 2019.
Photos: BACKGRID
