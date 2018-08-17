Top Stories
Listen to Ariana Grande's New Album 'Sweetener' Right Now!

Sophie Turner Explains Why She's Crying in These Photos

Halsey Walks Around Town in Her Bikini in Mexico

Fri, 17 August 2018 at 3:10 pm

Ben Affleck Grabs Dinner With 'Playboy' Model Shauna Sexton!

Ben Affleck is out to dinner with a hot date!

The 46-year-old Justice League actor was spotted out to dinner with Playboy‘s Miss May 2018 Shauna Sexton at Nobu on Thursday evening (August 16) in Malibu, Calif.

Ben has been celebrating his birthday this week, and spent some time celebrating with Shauna as well.

Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus did not accompany the two on the outing. Ben and Lindsay also haven’t been spotted together since July, prompting rumors that the two may have possibly split.
