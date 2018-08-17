Ben Affleck Grabs Dinner With 'Playboy' Model Shauna Sexton!

Ben Affleck is out to dinner with a hot date!

The 46-year-old Justice League actor was spotted out to dinner with Playboy‘s Miss May 2018 Shauna Sexton at Nobu on Thursday evening (August 16) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Affleck

Ben has been celebrating his birthday this week, and spent some time celebrating with Shauna as well.

Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus did not accompany the two on the outing. Ben and Lindsay also haven’t been spotted together since July, prompting rumors that the two may have possibly split.