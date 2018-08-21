'Arrow,' 'The Flash' & 'Legends' Stars Take a Casamigos Mixology Class!

Stars from Arrow, The Flash and Legends are learning how to mix it up!

The actors all participated in a mixology class hosted by Casamigos on Saturday (August 18) at Juniper Kitchen in Vancouver, Canada.

Stephen Amell, Emily Betts Rickard, Rick Gonzalez and Juliana Harkavy from Arrow, Grant Gustin from The Flash and Caity Lotz from Legends all participated in the class.

Hamilton actors Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman were also in attendance!

The talented group learned how to craft Casamigos cocktails, including the Spicy Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita, Blackberry Ginger Smash and Mezcal Lemonade. They enjoyed endless margaritas throughout the night.