Andrew Garfield Is Dating Actress Susie Abromeit!

Andrew Garfield is in a new relationship!

The 35-year-old actor is dating Jessica Jones actress Susie Abromeit, also 35.

New photos of the couple kissing on the beach and displaying a lot of PDA in Malibu surfaced today. They were also spotted enjoying a romantic dinner at the Inn of the Seventh Ray in Malibu this past weekend, according to Us Weekly.

The outlet also reports Andrew and Susie were spotted at Disneyland on Sunday and “having a fun day.”

Susie is a former tennis star who transitioned into the entertainment business.