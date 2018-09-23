Ricky Martin & Jwan Yosef Join Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos at L.A. LGBT Center's Vanguard Awards!

Top Stories
Sun, 23 September 2018 at 1:59 am

Ricky Martin hits the black carpet alongside husband Jwan Yosef at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s 2018 Gala Vanguard Awards on Saturday night (September 22) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 46-year-old Latin singer was be honored at the event by hosts Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos.

Other guests at the party included Nicole Scherzinger, Brigitte Nielson and husband Mattia Dessi, and Tara Reid.

The event was held to honor individuals for their unwavering support of the LGBT community and their dedication to creating positive change in the world.

