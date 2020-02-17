Spain's King Felipe & Queen Letizia Spotted Holding Hands During Trip To Almonte

King Felipe VI holds hands with wife Queen Letizia while leaving the Parish of Our Lady of the Assumption on Friday afternoon (February 14) in Almonte, Spain.

The reigning couple were seen greeting royal fans outside the Parish as they celebrated the Mariano del Rocío Jubilee Year.

Letizia was also seen holding on to Felipe‘s arm as they headed to another appearance at Doñana National Park, to celebrate the parks’ 50th anniversary.

Their Majesties took some time to see the entire park and viewed the park through telescopes and binoculars at the Vera del Puntal biological station.

Earlier in the week, new portraits of the Spanish Royal Family were released.

Felipe and Letizia were coronated in 2014, along with eldest daughter, Leonor, who became the Princess of Asturias.

