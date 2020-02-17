Top Stories
These Stars Had the Shortest Celebrity Marriages - One Only Lasted 55 Hours!

These Stars Had the Shortest Celebrity Marriages - One Only Lasted 55 Hours!

Netflix Just Cancelled Another TV Show &amp; Fans Are Devastated

Netflix Just Cancelled Another TV Show & Fans Are Devastated

Is Justin Bieber Referring to Selena Gomez in Interview About 'Reckless' Past Relationship?

Is Justin Bieber Referring to Selena Gomez in Interview About 'Reckless' Past Relationship?

Mon, 17 February 2020 at 2:00 pm

Spain's King Felipe & Queen Letizia Spotted Holding Hands During Trip To Almonte

Spain's King Felipe & Queen Letizia Spotted Holding Hands During Trip To Almonte

King Felipe VI holds hands with wife Queen Letizia while leaving the Parish of Our Lady of the Assumption on Friday afternoon (February 14) in Almonte, Spain.

The reigning couple were seen greeting royal fans outside the Parish as they celebrated the Mariano del Rocío Jubilee Year.

Letizia was also seen holding on to Felipe‘s arm as they headed to another appearance at Doñana National Park, to celebrate the parks’ 50th anniversary.

Their Majesties took some time to see the entire park and viewed the park through telescopes and binoculars at the Vera del Puntal biological station.

Earlier in the week, new portraits of the Spanish Royal Family were released.

Felipe and Letizia were coronated in 2014, along with eldest daughter, Leonor, who became the Princess of Asturias.

20+ pictures inside of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spainin Almonte…
Just Jared on Facebook
queen letizia king felipe hold hands trip almonte 01
queen letizia king felipe hold hands trip almonte 02
queen letizia king felipe hold hands trip almonte 03
queen letizia king felipe hold hands trip almonte 04
queen letizia king felipe hold hands trip almonte 05
queen letizia king felipe hold hands trip almonte 06
queen letizia king felipe hold hands trip almonte 07
queen letizia king felipe hold hands trip almonte 08
queen letizia king felipe hold hands trip almonte 09
queen letizia king felipe hold hands trip almonte 10
queen letizia king felipe hold hands trip almonte 11
queen letizia king felipe hold hands trip almonte 12
queen letizia king felipe hold hands trip almonte 13
queen letizia king felipe hold hands trip almonte 14
queen letizia king felipe hold hands trip almonte 15
queen letizia king felipe hold hands trip almonte 16
queen letizia king felipe hold hands trip almonte 17
queen letizia king felipe hold hands trip almonte 18
queen letizia king felipe hold hands trip almonte 19
queen letizia king felipe hold hands trip almonte 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: King Felipe, Queen Letizia

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Pete Buttigieg claps back at Rush Limbaugh's homophobic comment - TMZ
  • Adrienne Bailon has an idea for a possible Cheetah Girls reboot - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Bieber admits he was unfaithful in a past relationship - TooFab
  • Lucy Hale says she relates to Taylor Swift in this way - Just Jared Jr