Ryan Reynolds' 10 Best Movies of All Time, Ranked

Ryan Reynolds is one of our favorite Hollywood stars.

After starting out on a teen soap opera, the Canadian-American actor came into our lives by the early ’00s with beloved comedies like Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, National Lampoon’s Van Wilder and The Proposal, showing off his dramatic side in films like Buried, and taking charge in action flicks like Blade: Trinity.

Of course, he’s become acclaimed for his turn as Deadpool in the massive Marvel film franchise of the same name, and he’s continued to delight in unexpected features like Detective Pikachu.

We’ve rounded up the actor’s most acclaimed performances, based on their Rotten Tomatoes scores and ranked them from lowest to highest.

Find out what the 10 best Ryan Reynolds movies are…