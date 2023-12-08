Michelle Obama Makes Surprise Appearance at Jon Batiste's 'American Symphony' Premiere

Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance at the New Orleans premiere of the documentary American Symphony to support the film she executive produced with husband Barack Obama!

The former First Lady of the United States walked the red carpet with film subject Jon Batiste and his wife Suleika Jaouad on Thursday night (December 7) in New Orleans, La.

They were also joined by director Matthew Heineman.

THR reports that Michelle told the crowd, “I am thrilled to be here in New Orleans with all of you to celebrate this amazing film that we are so, so honored and proud to be a part of. And there’s no better place to lift up this work than in the city where music is at the heart of everything, because music is at the heart of this film. American Symphony opens us all up to the power and inevitability of music. Yet this film is about so much more than one man’s meteoric rise. It is the story of two souls — Jon and Suleika — on parallel paths.”

American Symphony, about Oscar and Grammy-winning musician Jon Batiste, will soon be released on Netflix.