Iman Shumpert Disputes Teyana Taylor's 'Cruel Treatment' Claim in Divorce Filing

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor‘s divorce battle is getting messier.

The 32-year-old singer filed for divorce from the 33-year-old former NBA player in January. The couple confirmed their split in September.

Iman recently denied a claim that Teyana made in her divorce filing.

The retired basketball player has asked the court to remove Teyana‘s allegation of “cruel treatment,” according to documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday (December 7).

Iman argued that his estranged wife did not prove that he ever treated her in a way that made her feel unsafe and has requested that the reason for their divorce be changed to “irretrievable broken bond.”

Teyona‘s filing additionally accused Iman of “displaying extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage.”

