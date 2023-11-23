Top Stories
Jenna Ortega Is Not Returning for 'Scream 7' - Reason Why Revealed!

Antoni Porowski & Kevin Harrington Call Off Engagement After Four Years of Dating, Rep Issues Statement

'Scream 7' Studio Explains Melissa Barrera's Firing, Director Reacts to News

Here's Why Taylor Swift Is Seemingly Staying in Brazil for Thanksgiving

Thu, 23 November 2023 at 12:17 am

Teyana Taylor Filed to Divorce Iman Shumpert Months Before Announcing Split - Details Revealed

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert‘s marriage was over months before they announced their separation.

The 32-year-old singer and 33-year-old NBA star revealed that they had separated back in September.

Newly unveiled court documents reveal that Teyana had taken steps to end their relationship by filing for divorce well before they shared the news.

Read more about the couple’s split…

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Teyana filed for divorce in January 2023. The documents were filed in Georgia.

Amongst other things, they accuse Iman of being jealous of her career and cruel as a result. She alleged that the athlete was “treating her cruelly and displaying extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage.”

Teyana‘s documents continue, saying that she “began to intentionally dim her light for her husband to try to have a harmonious and peaceful marriage.”

She began laying the groundwork for their split in 2021. She filed the following year but withdrew the paperwork.

As to why she filed this year, she said that she was “unable to handle the emotional rollercoaster.”

The couple shares two children, and Teyana is seeking primary physical custody of them. The outlet noted she is also looking for “joint legal custody and child support.”

See what the couple said about their split back in September.
