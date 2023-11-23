Top Stories
Jenna Ortega Is Not Returning for 'Scream 7' - Reason Why Revealed!

Antoni Porowski & Kevin Harrington Call Off Engagement After Four Years of Dating, Rep Issues Statement

'Scream 7' Studio Explains Melissa Barrera's Firing, Director Reacts to News

Here's Why Taylor Swift Is Seemingly Staying in Brazil for Thanksgiving

Kevin McKidd & Danielle Savre Make Red Carpet Debut, Five Months After Those Steamy Vacation Photos Emerged

Kevin McKidd and Danielle Savre, best known for their work in Shondaland shows, are now red carpet official!

The 50-year-old Grey’s Anatomy actor and the 35-year-old Station 19 actress stepped out for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s 15th Annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show on Saturday (November 18) in Denver, Col.

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation is a public non-profit 501(c)(3) dedicated to significantly improving the lives of people with Down syndrome through Research, Medical Care, Education and Advocacy.

The color for Down Syndrome awareness is blue and Kevin and Danielle both dressed in shades of blue.

Back in June, we learned about Kevin and Danielle‘s relationship for the first time when they were spotted making out in steamy vacation photos during a Lake Como trip. It appears they’ve been together for just about one year now!
