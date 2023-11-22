Tim Burton Weighs in On Doing a 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Sequel, & He Doesn't Have Good News

Tim Burton knows that fans would love to get a sequel to his acclaimed movie The Nightmare Before Christmas, but he’s got some bad news for them.

The 65-year-old creative didn’t direct the hit movie, but it was based upon his story.

He opened up about the possibility of revisiting the universe in a new interview and explained why that was very unlikely.

“I’ve done sequels, I’ve done other things, I’ve done reboots, I’ve done all that s-it, right? I don’t want that to happen to this,” he told Empire, making his feelings very clear. “It’s nice that people are maybe interested [in another one], but I’m not.”

He jokingly said, “I feel like that old guy who owns a little piece of property and won’t sell to the big power plant that wants to take my land.”

Tim expanded on the joke by adapting a voice to fit the scene he just described and saying, “Get off of my land!” he barks. “You pesky little… You ain’t getting this property! I don’t care what you want to build on it. You come on my property… Where’s my shotgun?”

While he is not open to the idea of revisiting the universe, the movie’s director did have an idea for how to make it happen.