Rafael Nadal & Carlos Alcaraz to Face Off in Netflix's First Live Tennis Event!

Netflix has announced its next live sporting event!

The streaming service has announced that 22-time Grand Slam men’s singles title champion Rafael Nadal will be facing off against World No. 2 player Carlos Alcaraz in a special live one-night tennis exhibition match titled The Netflix Slam.

Keep reading to find out more…

Hosted by MGM Resorts International, the upcoming tennis match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 3, 2024 at noon inside Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I’m very excited for my first visit to Las Vegas, one of the most iconic and entertaining cities in the world,” Nadal, 37, shared in a press release. “I’m also very excited to be playing with my fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz. I am sure it will be a fantastic night of tennis.”

Alcaraz, 20, added, “I’m honored and so happy to be sharing the court with Rafa in Las Vegas. He’s an all-time great, of course, and his records and achievements speak for themselves. Rafa also is one of the nicest guys on Tour and I look forward to our match on March 3.”

The Netflix Slam will stream as a dual broadcast for English and Spanish speaking markets. Additional players and match-ups will be announced at a later date.

Last month, Netflix hosted its first live sporting event titled the Full Swing, a golf tournament that included Formula 1 drivers who were featured on the docu-series Drive to Survive along with professional golfers.

If you want to attend The Netflix Slam in person, tickets starting at $88, not including applicable service charges or fees, go on sale to the public Friday, December 15 at 10 a.m. PST via www.axs.com. All Club and Seat License members will receive access to a pre-sale Tuesday, December 12 at 10 a.m. PST through Wednesday, December 13 at 5 p.m. PST. Members of MGM Rewards, AXS and USTA will receive pre-sale benefits Thursday, December 14 from 10 a.m. PST to 10 p.m. PST.