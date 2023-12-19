Jennifer Love Hewitt Claps Back at Claims That She's Unrecognizable Now

Jennifer Love Hewitt is getting honest about aging in Hollywood.

The 44-year-old actress has been working in Hollywood for nearly 30 years after getting her big break on Party of Five back in 1995. She currently stars on the show 9-1-1, which moves to ABC for the upcoming season.

Jennifer spoke with host Michael Rosenbaum on the Inside of You podcast and clapped back at the claims that she looks “unrecognizable” now.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Aging in Hollywood is really hard. You can’t do anything right,” Jennifer said before talking about a photo she shared back in summer 2023 after getting a haircut.

She continued, “I was getting my hair done and I had not a stitch of makeup on, so, I threw on a filter. I really gave it no thought.”

“A bunch of people were like, ‘Jennifer Love Hewitt is unrecognizable.’ ‘She’s unrecognizable, so she’s gone to filters because she doesn’t want us to know how bad she actually looks now in her 40s.’ This is crazy, right?” Jennifer continued.

Jennifer said she responded to the comments by continuing to share photos with “over-the-top” filters to “make fun” of the commentary.

“So many people said I look different. I look the same as always. Couldn’t look more natural … Filters don’t change you that much,” she said. “I was like, ‘All natural, no filter,’ like trying to make fun of it, and then they came after me for that and they were like, ‘Well, now she’s just defending herself and why is she defending?’ I realized I can do no right.”

Jennifer added, “You don’t want to care what people think about you, but you have to care what people think about you.”

In a recent post, Jennifer also responded to claims that she’s had cosmetic procedures.

Check out some of Jennifer‘s recent Instagram posts below.