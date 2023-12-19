Top Stories
Sydney Sweeney Dispels Big Rumor About Partner Jonathan Davino, Reveals How Glen Powell Felt About Affair Gossip & Why That Rumor Might Have Started

We Have 'The Rookie' Set Photos That Have a Big Spoiler!

Claire Foy's 'I Don't Do Blue' Autograph Video Goes Viral, Fans Seemingly Explain Why She Won't Sign Photos with Blue Ink

Amanda Bynes Reverses Decision About Her Podcast, One Day After Announcing Break

Hallmark Stars Together in Real Life: 12 Couples Dating, Married, or Engaged! (Plus One Couple Who Recently Split)

Hallmark Stars Together in Real Life: 12 Couples Dating, Married, or Engaged! (Plus One Couple Who Recently Split)

Hallmark Channel is known as the network “where love happens” and that’s proven to be true as so many couples have formed on set!

There are more than 10 couples that have formed from romances on the set of Hallmark projects or from real-life couples who decided to work together after already falling in love.

Just Jared has compiled a list of all these real-life couples who found love on screen and off through Hallmark Channel movies.

Check out the slideshow of all the real-life couples featured on Hallmark Channel…

