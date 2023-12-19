Hannah Waddingham & Octavia Spencer Team Up for Action-Adventure TV Series for Prime Video

Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer are going to be in a new TV series together!

News about the new show was announced right after Hannah was spotted stepping out for an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday morning (December 19) in New York City.

Hannah is currently promoting her Apple TV+ Christmas special, which is currently streaming.

So, what do you need to know about Hannah and Octavia‘s new show?

Keep reading to find out more…

The untitled series will have eight episodes and Variety reports that six streamers made offers for the show with Amazon winning out for Prime Video.

Waddingham “plays Judith, who has secretly been working as a highly trained assassin. That’s a double life that Judith’s best friend Debbie (Spencer) knows nothing about — until a hit goes wrong. Now Judith and Debbie are on the run, aiming to stay one step ahead of a mysterious enemy. And while they try to figure out what’s going on, they also have to fix their now-ruptured friendship.”

Hannah said in a statement, “I’m not gonna lie, a few expletives fell out of my face at the prospect of working with the magnificent Ms. Spencer, Tessa Coates’ hugely energetic, exhilarating script, Skydance and Double Dream. To then see the immediate excited response from a mighty beast like Amazon… It’s all just incredibly exciting, and I can’t wait to get our collective teeth into it.”

Octavia said, “I was in as soon as I heard Tessa’s stunning pitch. To be able to dive into a role like Debbie is rare, and working with Hannah to bring this unique friendship to life is a dream. We knew we had something special with Skydance and Double Dream, and now that we have a home at Amazon, our vision has become a reality.”