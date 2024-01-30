Chita Rivera Dead - Broadway Icon Passes Away at 91

Chita Rivera has sadly passed away at the age of 91.

The Tony-winning entertainer was a legend of the stage, originating the roles of Anita in West Side Story, Rose in Bye Bye Birdie, Velma Kelly in Chicago, and Aurora in Kiss of the Spider Woman, just to name a few.

Chita‘s death was confirmed by her daughter Lisa Mordente.

Keep reading to find out more…

The late actress died “after a brief illness.”

“She is also survived by her siblings Julio, Armando and Lola del Rivero, (her older sister Carmen predeceased her), along with her many nieces, nephews and friends. Her funeral will be private. A memorial service will be announced in due course,” Lisa said in a statement (via People).

Chita‘s friend Merle Frimark added, “It is with immense personal sorrow that I announce the death of the beloved Broadway icon Chita Rivera. My dear friend of over 40 years was 91.”

We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to Chita‘s loved ones during this difficult time. The family requests donations be made to Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS.