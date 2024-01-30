Ravens' Justin Tucker Reacts to Travis Kelce Throwing His Helmet, Patrick Mahomes Kicking His Kick-Stand Pre-Game

Justin Tucker is reacting to the viral incident that happened between him, Travis Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes.

A video went viral on Sunday (January 28) from NFL insider James Palmer, who caught what happened. James tweeted, “Travis Kelce told [Ravens kicker] Justin Tucker he needed to move because their QB Patrick Mahomes had to warm up. So Kelce kicked his ball away and threw his helmet.” James also tweeted, “Mahomes keeps kicking Tuckers holder away.”

The Ravens and Chiefs played against one another during the AFC Championship Game that day, and the Chiefs ended up winning.

Justin gave some context for those who don’t know how NFL warmups work.

“The way it works is each team’s kicker goes to the other team’s designated warmup area on the field,” he explained in a video posted to Instagram.

Justin continued, “I saw Patrick there trying to warm up and get some dropbacks, so he asked me while I was on the ground if I could move my helmet. So, I happily got up and I moved my helmet out of the way, at least I thought it was enough out of the way. And then, Travis comes over and he just kicks my stuff and he throws my helmet, and I thought it was all just some gamesmanship, all in good fun, but they seemed to be taking it a little bit more seriously.”

Justin explained that he’s “never really had a problem with anybody,” as kickers usually practice kicking on both sides of the field. “That’s just kind of the way that we’ve always done it and the way that kickers around the league have always done it.”

The Chiefs ended up winning the game over the Ravens, and will be playing in the Super Bowl on February 11.