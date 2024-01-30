'Dark Winds' Season 3 - 11 Cast Members Expected to Return, 1 Possibly Returning!

Dark Winds is coming back!

The AMC hit TV series was renewed for a third season by the network back in September of 2023.

Season 3 is expected to debut in early 2025.

“We started this journey with very high hopes for this series, given the remarkable source material and extraordinary creative team behind it, and it has delivered on every level,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks.

The series, based on the Leaphorn & Chee novel series by Tony Hillerman, follows Leaphorn and Chee, two Navajo police officers in the 1970s Southwest that are forced to challenge their own spiritual beliefs when they search for clues in a double murder case.

