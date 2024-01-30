Top Stories
Broadway legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91

Who Is the Next James Bond? Oddsmakers Reveal the Top Choice!

2 Actors Have Been Replaced in Marvel's 'Thunderbolts'

7 TV Shows Are Canceled in 2024 (So Far), Including 4 From HBO!

Tue, 30 January 2024 at 3:06 pm

Michelle Keegan Dating History - Meet the 'Fool Me Once' Star's Ex-Boyfriends & Current Husband

The Netflix series Fool Me Once has become a huge hit and it’s putting star Michelle Keegan on the radar of American audiences for the first time.

The 36-year-old actress is best known in the UK for her work on the soap opera series Coronation Street and the drama series Our Girl.

Michelle is a huge star across the pond and she has over 7 million followers on her Instagram account. Fans will likely want to know more about her, so let’s taking a look back at her dating history!

Over the years, Michelle has dated some famous stars and her husband is a pretty popular celeb in the UK as well.

Browse through the slideshow to check out Fool Me Once actress Michelle Keegan’s dating history…

