Sun, 11 February 2024 at 4:25 pm

Who Is George Kittle's Wife? He's Married to Claire Kittle (Photos & Info!)

Who Is George Kittle's Wife? He's Married to Claire Kittle (Photos & Info!)

While watching the 2024 Super Bowl, you’ll probably be hearing San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle‘s name called for his big plays quite often….but we’re taking a moment to highlight her personal life!

The 30-year-old tight end is married to the lovely Claire Kittle!

George and Claire reportedly met when they were both students at the University of Iowa.

Keep reading to find out more…

George obviously played football in college, and Claire played for the women’s basketball team.

After dating for several years, George got down on one knee and proposed to Claire in 2018 at Twin Lakes State Beach in Santa Cruz, California.

They got married on April 9, 2019 and the couple ended up eloping!

If you follow Claire on Instagram, you’ll know that she is very often at the 49ers games cheering on her husband (and wearing amazing fits, too.) Give her a follow!

Get all the news about the Super Bowl right here!
