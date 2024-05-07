Top Stories
'Wednesday' Season 2 Cast Revealed, 1 Major Cast Exit Seemingly Confirmed

Every Star Who Changed Into a New Outfit for Met Gala 2024 After Parties (&amp; Even More Celebs Who Partied &amp; Didn't Hit the Red Carpet!)

Best Dressed at Met Gala 2024 - Top 25 Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order

55+ Celebrities Made Their Met Gala Debut In 2024 - See Every First Time Star!

May 07, 2024 at 10:38 am
By JJ Staff

Zendaya Changes Into Fourth Met Gala 2024 Look for After Party!

Zendaya wore a fourth look of the night at the 2024 Met Gala!

The 27-year-old actress first walked the red carpet wearing Maison Margiela Artisanal. She then changed into vintage Givenchy to close out the red carpet.

Inside the event, she once again was photographed in a different look.

Keep reading to find out more…

Her fourth, and seemingly final look of the night was to attend a Met Gala after party!

If you don’t know, Zendaya was one of the celeb co-chairs of the event…so it was a big night for her!

Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour and Zendaya, other celeb co-chairs included Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew were honorary co-chairs.
Photos: Backgrid
