Is ‘Lanterns’ Canceled? Showrunner Reacts to Rumors Amid DC Studios Shakeup

Credit: John Johnson/HBO Max

Lanterns Season one debuted earlier this year on HBO, and while it was never officially renewed for a second season, development had reportedly begun.

Now, with DC Studios’ major shakeup, fans are concerned the show may not move forward.

If you did not see, James Gunn and Peter Safran are out as the heads of DC Studios, leaving a lot of projects up-in-the-air.

Now, the Season 2 Co-Showrunner Chris Cantwell shared a message to fans on Bluesky.

The Showrunner Revealed “Nothing’s Cancelled” at This Time

Dear Internet: I haven’t heard a ****ing thing. People sometimes wonder what future seasons of Halt and Catch Fire would’ve been. They would’ve arrived at social media and AI and the characters would’ve killed themselves. Nothing’s cancelled. Calm down.

Stay tuned as more info is revealed about the DC Studios’ slate.

Find out what is renewed and canceled over at HBO right now.

Posted To:HBO HBO Max Lanterns Television