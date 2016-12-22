Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Jet To Her Home in Australia For The Holidays!

Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin are spending Christmas down under.

The cute couple was spotted touching down at the airport Monday (December 20) in Sydney, Australia.

In case you didn’t know, Phoebe is Australian.

“Thank you @virginaustralia for an incredibly cozy and comfortable flight back home. I slept like a kitten, and managed to watch the entire 3rd season of Friends. A++💕

Also, one of the best soy lattes I’ve ever had at 38,000 feet. ✔️✈️,” she captioned an Instagram photo from her flight, which you can see below.

