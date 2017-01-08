Celebrities React to Meryl Streep's Golden Globes 2017 Cecil B DeMille Speech
Meryl Streep just delivered an amazing speech for her Cecil B. DeMille award at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, and celebrities are taking to Twitter to react to her words.
Meryl spoke about actors being from all different backgrounds, and then reflected on the results of the 2016 election.
The speech caused a huge reaction on social media for being so inspiring, and very real.
“When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose,” Meryl said.
I HAVE NEVER LOVED MERYL MORE. BRAVO. WELL SAID.
— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) January 9, 2017
Meryl Streep, wow. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
— Jesse Lee Soffer (@jesseleesoffer) January 9, 2017
Meryl Streep 4 President
— Josh Peck (@ItsJoshPeck) January 9, 2017
Meryl Streep giving an epic and powerful speech at the #GoldenGlobes. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
— Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) January 9, 2017
Is there anyone better? #Meryl
— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) January 9, 2017
A true inspiration. Meryl, you beautiful soul. Thank you for using your voice to empower. #GoldenGlobes
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 9, 2017
MERYL. FUCKING. STREEP.
That's all.
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017
Everything she said. Thank you #MerylStreep for you work and everything you said tonight. #empathy #GoldenGlobes
— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) January 9, 2017
MERYL STREEP
— John Legend (@johnlegend) January 9, 2017
Meryl, you give me life. #GoldenGlobes
— Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) January 9, 2017
MERYL. 🙌🏻 FUCKING. 🙌🏻 STREEP. 🙌🏻
— Grace Helbig (@gracehelbig) January 9, 2017