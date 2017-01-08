Celebrities React to Meryl Streep's Golden Globes 2017 Cecil B DeMille Speech

Meryl Streep just delivered an amazing speech for her Cecil B. DeMille award at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, and celebrities are taking to Twitter to react to her words.

Meryl spoke about actors being from all different backgrounds, and then reflected on the results of the 2016 election.

The speech caused a huge reaction on social media for being so inspiring, and very real.

“When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose,” Meryl said.

I HAVE NEVER LOVED MERYL MORE. BRAVO. WELL SAID. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) January 9, 2017

