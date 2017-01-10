Top Stories
Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Tue, 10 January 2017 at 12:22 pm

Solange Knowles Gives Honest Assessment of Beyonce as a Big Sister

Solange Knowles Gives Honest Assessment of Beyonce as a Big Sister

Solange Knowles takes the cover of Interview magazine’s new issue, where she’s interviewed by her older sister Beyonce!

Here’s what the 30-year-old entertainer had to share with the mag:

On Beyonce as an older sister:
BEYONCÉ: And, honestly, growing up, how did I do as a big sister?
SOLANGE: You did a kickass job. You were the most patient, loving, wonderful sister ever. In the 30 years that we’ve been together, I think we’ve only really, like, butted heads … we can count on one hand.
BEYONCÉ: I was expecting something funny, but I’ll take it. Thank you.

On the misconceptions of being a strong woman: “Oh my God, they’re endless! [laughs] One thing that I constantly have to fight against is not feeling arrogant when I say I wrote every lyric on this album. I still have not been able to say that. That’s the first time I’ve actually ever said it, because of the challenges that we go through when we celebrate our work and our achievements… It’s something I’ve learned so much about from you, getting to be in control of your own narrative. And, at this point, it should be an expectation, not something that you’re asking permission for. I feel like I’m getting closer to that, not taking on all the baggage when I have to just stand up for myself and say, “No, I’m uncomfortable with that.” And I really appreciate you and mom being examples of that, being able to speak about our achievements, these things that deserve to be celebrated, without feeling bashful about it.”

On what their mom taught her: “And, as far back as I can remember, our mother always taught us to be in control of our voice and our bodies and our work, and she showed us that through her example.”

For more from Solange, visit InterviewMagazine.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Mikael Jansson
