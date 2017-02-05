Top Stories
Sun, 05 February 2017 at 2:14 am

Chris Evans & Jeremy Renner Make it an 'Avengers' Reunion at DirecTV Now Super Saturday Night

Chris Evans & Jeremy Renner Make it an 'Avengers' Reunion at DirecTV Now Super Saturday Night

Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner reunited tonight while gearing up for the 2017 Super Bowl!

The actors and Avengers co-stars shared lots of laughs at the 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert held at Club Nomadic on Saturday (February 4) in Houston, Texas.

Also in attendance were Common, Tim Tebow, Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, and Normani Kordei.

“Always a good laugh with my man @chrisevans celebrating the night and friendship #texas #houston @DIRECTVNOW #SuperSaturdayNight #ATTInfluencer,” Jeremy wrote on Instagram along with the photo below.

The event featured Taylor Swift‘s first live performance of “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” Watch it here!

A photo posted by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on

10+ pictures inside of Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, and more at the event…

Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Super Bowl Weekend, Aly Raisman, Chris Evans, Common, Jeremy Renner, Normani Kordei, Simone Biles, Tim Tebow

