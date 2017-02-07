Tue, 07 February 2017 at 1:46 pm
Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!
Alicia Vikander jets into action doing her own stunts on the set of Tomb Raider in these first look photos of her as the lead character Lara Croft!
The 28-year-old actress was seen running, jumping, and hanging in the air in these action shots, taken last week in South Africa.
The movie is set to be released on March 16, 2018. Be sure to check it out!
