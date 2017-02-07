Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Top Stories
Tue, 07 February 2017

Alicia Vikander jets into action doing her own stunts on the set of Tomb Raider in these first look photos of her as the lead character Lara Croft!

The 28-year-old actress was seen running, jumping, and hanging in the air in these action shots, taken last week in South Africa.

The movie is set to be released on March 16, 2018. Be sure to check it out!

  • Blair Waldorf

    I honestly don’t understand this casting choice. She doesn’t have enough sex appeal, charm, or personality to pull off Lara Croft. And she’s not enough of a star to bring in audiences on her own.

  • cee

    She will get a lot praise from sites that are always trying to find a way to downplay Angelina’s success in the role.. No one can replace Angelina no matter how they try to play it.

  • bbm

    where are the Croft boobs?

  • Naynay

    ain’t lara supposed to be a hottie ? she looks like a 14 year old

  • Effy

    It’s based on this game from 2013:

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tomb_Raider_(2013_video_game)

    A young Lara with small boobs ^^

  • Anna

    Such a boring actor.

  • rg1984

    she is just…not sexy…

