Carrie Underwood Is Red Hot for Grammys 2017 Red Carpet!

Carrie Underwood is wearing a super sexy red dress at the 2017 Grammy Awards!

The 33-year-old entertainer is up for the Best Country Solo Performance award at the show tonight, held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles. Best of luck to all of the nominees!

Carrie will also be performing at the show.

Make sure to tune in for the Grammys, hosted by James Corden, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS!

FYI: Carrie is wearing an Elie Madi dress, Nigaam and EFFY jewels, and Jimmy Choo shoes.