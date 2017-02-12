Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Grammys Seating Chart 2017: See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

Grammys Seating Chart 2017: See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 7:53 pm

Carrie Underwood Is Red Hot for Grammys 2017 Red Carpet!

Carrie Underwood Is Red Hot for Grammys 2017 Red Carpet!

Carrie Underwood is wearing a super sexy red dress at the 2017 Grammy Awards!

The 33-year-old entertainer is up for the Best Country Solo Performance award at the show tonight, held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles. Best of luck to all of the nominees!

Carrie will also be performing at the show.

Make sure to tune in for the Grammys, hosted by James Corden, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS!

FYI: Carrie is wearing an Elie Madi dress, Nigaam and EFFY jewels, and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Just Jared on Facebook
carrie underwood grammys 2017 red carpet 01
carrie underwood grammys 2017 red carpet 02
carrie underwood grammys 2017 red carpet 03
carrie underwood grammys 2017 red carpet 04

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Carrie Underwood, Grammys

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • AprilMay

    Beautiful!

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here