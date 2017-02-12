Where is Justin Bieber Spending Grammy Night?!

Justin Bieber is boycotting the 2017 Grammy Awards, but that doesn’t mean he stayed locked up at home.

Despite being nominated for four awards — including Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Vocal Album — Justin is sitting out the 2017 Grammy Awards. It’s being reported that Justin doesn’t think the show — which celebrates its 59th year — is “relevant or representative.”

So where is he spending the evening?

At famed sushi restaurant Sugarfish.

Clad in a yellow hoodie, Justin posted a video that flashes across his face and a plate of yummy looking food on his Instagram story, just days after he made his Instagram return nearly six months after his last post.

Inside see Justin Bieber’s IG Story, and he wore a black hoodie to songwriter Poo Bear’s Grammy party Friday night…