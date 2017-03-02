Thu, 02 March 2017 at 4:30 am
Kanye West Shows Off His Platinum Hair at the Gym
Kanye West rocks sweats as he makes his way to the gym on Wednesday morning (March 1) in Sherman Oaks, Calif.
The 39-year-old rapper and fashion designer showed off his platinum-bleached hair as he headed to his early morning workout.
The day before, Kanye dropped a new 17-minute version of his song “Bed,” which he originally debuted during his Yeezy season five fashion show back in February.
FYI: Kanye is wearing his latest zebra-striped Yeezy sneakers.
