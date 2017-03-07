George Michael's Partner Fadi Fawaz Speaks About His Cause of Death

George Michael‘s longtime partner Fadi Fawaz sent out some tweets after the announcement was made official about his cause of death after his shocking December passing.

The 53-year-old entertainer passed from “Dilated Cardiomyopathy with Myocarditis and Fatty Liver,” which the coroner notes is a natural cause of death.

“All the nasty comments, press and 999 were very cruel and unnecessary whatsoever, Now I hope to receive some real LOVE x,” Fadi tweeted.