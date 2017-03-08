Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Put Divorce on Hold (Report)

Top Stories
Wed, 08 March 2017 at 8:55 am

Are Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck calling off their divorce? That’s what one source is saying.

“Jen has called off the divorce,” a source close to the 44-year-old actress told People. “She really wants to work things out with Ben. They are giving things another try.”

“There is always a chance of reconciliation. They love each other. They also really, really love their kids, and those kids love their parents,” the source added. “Ben is making a big effort to take care of himself. They are not back together, but there seems to be hope. Jen is hoping they can stay married. Ben doesn’t want a divorce either.”

Ben and Jennifer have remained close since the announcement of their split years ago – they have often been seen photographed together. The whole family was reportedly together to celebrate their son Samuel‘s fifth birthday. “The girls had wrapped presents for Sam, including superhero toys. They had a cake. Everyone seemed happy,” a source added. “They want to keep the family together.”

Jennifer and Ben share three kids: Violet, 11, and Seraphina, 8, and Sam, 5.

We’ve reached out to reps for comment.
    Well, sooner or later Affleck will likely “slow down.” He knows he has a good woman, and she must really, really love him and realize it’s really not her fault… he’d be that way with any woman, I believe. I knew she loved him by how she was building her family with him and how she allowed him to stay on the property after the divorce filing. She was in it for keeps. She just has to decide to be happy for her children and herself and not worry too much about him and what he may be doing.

    these two are ridiculous.

    these two are ridiculous.

