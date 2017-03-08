Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Put Divorce on Hold (Report)

Are Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck calling off their divorce? That’s what one source is saying.

“Jen has called off the divorce,” a source close to the 44-year-old actress told People. “She really wants to work things out with Ben. They are giving things another try.”

“There is always a chance of reconciliation. They love each other. They also really, really love their kids, and those kids love their parents,” the source added. “Ben is making a big effort to take care of himself. They are not back together, but there seems to be hope. Jen is hoping they can stay married. Ben doesn’t want a divorce either.”

Ben and Jennifer have remained close since the announcement of their split years ago – they have often been seen photographed together. The whole family was reportedly together to celebrate their son Samuel‘s fifth birthday. “The girls had wrapped presents for Sam, including superhero toys. They had a cake. Everyone seemed happy,” a source added. “They want to keep the family together.”

Jennifer and Ben share three kids: Violet, 11, and Seraphina, 8, and Sam, 5.

We’ve reached out to reps for comment.